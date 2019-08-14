GraphicConverter 11.0.1

Share Facebook

Lemkesoft has released GraphicConverter 11, a major upgrade for the Swiss Army knife of graphics programs that can import over 200 different graphic file formats and export almost 80 formats. The update adds support for recording and saving macros, improves RAW image editing (particularly when brightening images with the Exposure slider), adds the capability to view pictures and documents inside archives, brings a new wide-angle equalization function to reduce distortion in faces and objects on the edges of wide-angle images, enables you to create color gradients with up to 10 colors, adds support for Finder tags, and lets you add margins with percentages.

Shortly after the release of version 11.0, Lemkesoft issued version 11.0.1 to resolve a crash when importing RAW images in macOS 10.9 Mavericks and fix an import bug with some TIFF variants that have 16-bit grayscale and Zip compression. GraphicConverter 11 costs $39.95 from Lemkesoft or the Mac App Store, and owners of previous versions can upgrade for $25.95 from the Lemkesoft Web site. ($39.95 new from Lemkesoft or the Mac App Store, $25.95 upgrade, 151 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)