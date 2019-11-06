Share Facebook

Lemkesoft has issued GraphicConverter 11.1.1, a maintenance release with improvements and bug fixes for the Swiss Army knife of graphics programs. The update adds a frame text size option to the Text palette, now includes a percentage display in the grayscale histogram, adds preview support for Pages documents and Numbers spreadsheets (if preview is embedded in document) as well as enables extraction of previews from Pages documents, fixes a selection issue on older macOS versions (prior to macOS 10.15 Catalina), and resolves an issue with possible flipping of GPS in saved HEIC files. ($39.95 new from Lemkesoft or the Mac App Store, free update, 152 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)