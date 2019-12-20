Share Facebook

Lemkesoft has released GraphicConverter 11.1.2 with several new features to complement a variety of improvements and bug fixes. The Swiss Army knife of graphics programs can now detect faces and regions of dogs and cats, adds a Watermark tool, introduces a vertical/horizontal smart cut batch action, and adds support for importing of LIVP (iPhone Live Photos) with automatic splitting into an HEIC and MOV file pair. The update also adds undo support for moving the GPS pin, adds a “kerning” property to the Draw Text AppleScript command, adds grayscale images to the Effects Repeat action, and resolves a crash that occurred during display of Faces dialog with incomplete faces in the database. ($39.95 new from Lemkesoft or the Mac App Store, free update, 154 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)