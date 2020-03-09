Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

GraphicConverter 11.1.3

Lemkesoft has published GraphicConverter 11.1.3 with a lengthy list of updated features, improvements, and bug fixes for the Swiss Army knife of graphics programs. The release adds support for importing native 64-bit PCD (Kodak Photo CD Image) files without using a helper application, enables copying of video dates to matching videos in a destination folder, adds a batch action for adding and removing margin with percentage, brings support for new iOS sizes to the icon set export, improves Exif export, adds a Delete Both button to the Find Duplicates feature, fixes a possible error while saving JPEG2000 files with a color profile, resolves a text preview issue, and addresses a bug that prevented downloading from an iPhone in macOS 10.15.2 Catalina or later. ($39.95 new from Lemkesoft or the Mac App Store, free update, 155 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)

Comments About GraphicConverter 11.1.3

