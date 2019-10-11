Share Facebook

Lemkesoft has issued GraphicConverter 11.1 with numerous new and updated features for the recently upgraded Swiss Army knife of graphics programs. The release adds the capability to fetch all used keywords function in the Browser, enables you to change color inside a border using the contextual menu, adds the Option-Space keyboard shortcut to store the current frame of a movie next to the movie, and brings several addition to the Browser contextual menu (including Quick Convert Into Same Folder and Add XMP Faces As Finder Tags). GraphicConverter 11.1 also adds an autoplay option for Quick Look, supports non-proportional PDF scaling, corrects a possible crash with third-party Core Image filters, fixes a bug related to moving files to NTSF volumes, brings back missing display of Exif date within XMP in PNGs and some HEICs, and fixes a time zone issue that occurred during the display of creation date for some MOV files. ($39.95 new from Lemkesoft or the Mac App Store, $25.95 upgrade, free update from version 11, 152 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)