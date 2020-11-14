Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Lemkesoft has released GraphicConverter 11.3.1, a maintenance release that sees the Swiss Army knife of graphics programs become a macOS Universal app so it can run natively on both Macs with Apple’s M1 chip and Intel-based Macs. The update also adds lighting effects, introduces auto enhancement without red-eye correction, improves color selected for background and frame in text palette, provides an auto numbering option for text tool, and upgrades the FaceSDK. ($39.95 new from Lemkesoft or the Mac App Store, free update, 234 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)

