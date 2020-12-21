Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 30 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

GraphicConverter 11.3.3

Lemkesoft has released GraphicConverter 11.3.1, adding support for importing Apple iPhone ProRAW, Photoshop .PSB, and Canon .CR3 files. The Swiss Army knife of graphics programs also adds saliency filters, provides optional display of direction and altitude of a photo (if stored in the Exif or XMP data) in the browser map, improves arrow handling in the keyword palette, enables you to adjust the position of slideshow commands in the menu bar via Preferences, improves the window title display in macOS 11 Big Sur, fixes an issue with the Xe8472 filter in Big Sur, and resolves a possible crash when opening a Pages, Numbers, or Keynote file. ($39.95 new from Lemkesoft or the Mac App Store, free update, 234 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About GraphicConverter 11.3.3

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum