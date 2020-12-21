GraphicConverter 11.3.3

Share Facebook

Lemkesoft has released GraphicConverter 11.3.1, adding support for importing Apple iPhone ProRAW, Photoshop .PSB, and Canon .CR3 files. The Swiss Army knife of graphics programs also adds saliency filters, provides optional display of direction and altitude of a photo (if stored in the Exif or XMP data) in the browser map, improves arrow handling in the keyword palette, enables you to adjust the position of slideshow commands in the menu bar via Preferences, improves the window title display in macOS 11 Big Sur, fixes an issue with the Xe8472 filter in Big Sur, and resolves a possible crash when opening a Pages, Numbers, or Keynote file. ($39.95 new from Lemkesoft or the Mac App Store, free update, 234 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)