Lemkesoft has released GraphicConverter 11.3, adding several new features and enhancements to the (German-made) Swiss Army knife of graphics programs. The update now enables you to import a text file into a caption, adds bilateral filter and reduction noise effects, brings sorting into subfolders in the browser, adds support for importing FITS files (commonly used for astronomical data) as RGB, enables exporting a PDF as an uncompressed TIFF, restructures metadata menus, resolves a crash that occurred during export of EXIF to CSV with incorrect metadata text content, fixes a Photoshop plug-in detection issue, and addresses a problem with sending an image to Outlook. ($39.95 new from Lemkesoft or the Mac App Store, free update, 161 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)