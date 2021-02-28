Share Facebook

Lemkesoft has released GraphicConverter 11.4 with various improvements and bug fixes for the Swiss Army knife of graphics programs. The update improves color profile handling in PDF imports, adds Store GPS as Favorite for Paste and Paste Favorite to the GPS menu, enables you to set an option for prescaling of zoomed images for exact display, improves the performance of rename dialogs when using the Exif date, enables browser preview to display animations, adds support for corner radius in collages, and improves PSD file export. ($39.95 new from Lemkesoft or the Mac App Store, free update, 249 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)