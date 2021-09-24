Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Lemkesoft has released GraphicConverter 11.5.2, a maintenance release for the Swiss Army knife of graphics programs. The update adds exporting of GPS waypoint data via GPX file, brings support for importing JPEG LS (lossless) files, enhances CR3 Exif support, adds an option for converting Flickr uploads to sRGB, improves the performance of the Adjust command in fast mode, includes an option for saving depth data back into HEIC files, fixes an issue with embedding XMP metadata into ORF files, and resolves a crash when focus stacking with more then 20 files. ($39.95 new from Lemkesoft or the Mac App Store, free update, 263 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)