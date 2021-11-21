GraphicConverter 11.5.4

Share Facebook

Lemkesoft released GraphicConverter 11.5.3 with improvements and bug fixes for the Swiss Army knife of graphics programs. The update enabled you to apply a histogram from another open image, added support for creating an LUT from two images, improved browser preview for some PICT variants, increased the Stamp tool radius up to 255, updated the browser preview for some PICT variants, improved the Red Eye tool, fixed a CLP import issue, and resolved a crash while performing face detection in very large images. Shortly after the update, Lemkesoft issued version 11.5.4 to fix a possible crash related to the clipboard in macOS 10.15 Catalina and older versions of macOS. ($39.95 new from Lemkesoft or the Mac App Store, free update, 266 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)