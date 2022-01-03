Share Facebook

Lemkesoft has released GraphicConverter 11.5.5 with improvements and bug fixes for the Swiss Army knife of graphics programs. The update adds an option to recognize the notch area on 2021 MacBook Pros and keep it unused during slideshows, introduces support for changing grayscale profiles, adds an option to set the toolbar style in macOS 11 Big Sur and later, improves import of WEBP animations, brings support for native ARM (M1-based Mac) Photoshop filters, resolves a crash during import of grayscale PNGs with transparent color, and fixes a bug when saving an HEIC file in 12.1 Monterey. ($39.95 new from Lemkesoft or the Mac App Store, free update, 270 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)