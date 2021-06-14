Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Lemkesoft has released GraphicConverter 11.5 with improvements and bug fixes for the Swiss Army knife of graphics programs. The update now enables you to place GPX geographic tracks onto a map, adds the capability to copy all metadata to matching files in a destination folder, adds both a menu item and a toolbar item for creating a rectangle selection with specific dimensions, enables copying of Exif data from another file, and adds batch actions for resaving a file as a JPEG or HEIC with size check. ($39.95 new from Lemkesoft or the Mac App Store, free update, 260 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)