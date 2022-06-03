Share Facebook

Lemkesoft has issued GraphicConverter 11.6.1 with a lengthy list of new features, improvements, and bug fixes for the Swiss Army knife of graphics programs. The update adds four blur effects (Box, Gaussian, Dics, and Bokeh), a Correct Horizon batch action, a Smart Crop with black-and-white batch action, and the capability to sort by ISO, ISO and F Number, and F Number & ISO. The maintenance release also now remembers previous collage settings and reuses them for the next collage, improves support for OneDrive, improves Quick Convert to save into the source folder and place a copy of the original into a subfolder, adds a zoom gesture to the browser, brings a workaround for an Apple bug during conversion of 32-bit to 64-bit images on M1-based Macs, and resolves OneDrive issues experienced by M1-based Macs. ($39.95 new from Lemkesoft or the Mac App Store, free update, 274 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)