Lemkesoft has issued GraphicConverter 11.6.2, a maintenance release with a smattering of improvements and bug fixes for the Swiss Army knife of graphics programs. The update adds a new Anonymize Text feature, improves the import of MSP and NEO files, improves support for importing Dr. Halo PAL files, enhances support for removing GPS in movies, adds an option for toggling search field behavior in the browser map view, resolves a refresh issue in the position palette, and corrects a redraw issue of text objects with a circle frame. ($39.95 new from Lemkesoft or the Mac App Store, free update, 275 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)