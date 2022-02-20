Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Lemkesoft has released GraphicConverter 11.6 with improvements and bug fixes for the Swiss Army knife of graphics programs. The update adds a lens geometry effect (Panorama to Fish Eye) and an effect to remove drop shadows from screenshots, adds several filters (Parabola, Solarize, X-Ray, Paint, and Ripple), brings support for reading of GPS data of MP4s from GoPro cameras, adds a recent addresses popup when adding or editing GPS with the map, addresses a crash that occurred during white correction of files over 2 GB in size, and updates Chinese and French localizations. ($39.95 new from Lemkesoft or the Mac App Store, free update, 270 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)