Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 31 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

GraphicConverter 11.6

Lemkesoft has released GraphicConverter 11.6 with improvements and bug fixes for the Swiss Army knife of graphics programs. The update adds a lens geometry effect (Panorama to Fish Eye) and an effect to remove drop shadows from screenshots, adds several filters (Parabola, Solarize, X-Ray, Paint, and Ripple), brings support for reading of GPS data of MP4s from GoPro cameras, adds a recent addresses popup when adding or editing GPS with the map, addresses a crash that occurred during white correction of files over 2 GB in size, and updates Chinese and French localizations. ($39.95 new from Lemkesoft or the Mac App Store, free update, 270 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 31 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About GraphicConverter 11.6

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum