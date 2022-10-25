Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

GraphicConverter 11.7

Lemkesoft has issued GraphicConverter 11.7, a maintenance release with a grab bag of improvements and bug fixes for the Swiss Army knife of graphics programs. The update enables you to apply a gain map to the HDR effect, adds support for importing INETLOC files with a URL key, adds a menu item for browsing files on Box Drive, adds the Color Loop filter and Super Resolution Sharpen effect, brings an auto enhancement without red eye batch action, and allows import of preview of Aurora HDR files. ($39.95 new from Lemkesoft or the Mac App Store, free update, 230 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

