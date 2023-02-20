Share Email

Lemkesoft has issued GraphicConverter 11.8 with various improvements and bug fixes for the Swiss Army knife of graphics programs. The release now enables you to set the zoom for all windows, adds support for importing and exporting the Quite OK Image, farbfeld, and Dune AAI image formats, supports importing the Naïve image format, and adds Import from Device (Continuity Camera) to the File menu. ($39.95 new from Lemkesoft or the Mac App Store, free update, 231 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)