Agen Schmitz No comments

GraphicConverter 12.0.1

Lemkesoft has issued GraphicConverter 12.0.1, a maintenance release following its recent major upgrade. The Swiss Army knife of graphics program adds an option to record audio comments for an image in a slideshow, updates slideshow support with the capability to select multiple background sounds, enables browser display of HDR for HEICs and MOVs with HDR content in macOS 11 Big Sur and later, improves GPX importing, adds support for playing MP3 and M4A in the browser, resolves a rename issue in the drop area, and addresses a display issue after a change of rating or label in a slideshow. You can upgrade to GraphicConverter 12 from previous licenses for $25.95, and it’s currently available from the Mac App Store at an introductory price of $29.99 for a limited time. ($39.95 new from Lemkesoft or the Mac App Store, $25.95 upgrade, 226 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

