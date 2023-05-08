Share Email

Lemkesoft has issued GraphicConverter 12.0.2, a maintenance release with improvements to the Swiss Army knife of graphics programs. The update brings additional capabilities to copy or append Exif image descriptions, adds support for storing ratings in movies, ensures that vector elements now snap to nearby points of other vector elements, enables the creation of a QR code from a text file, improves support for unusual movie metadata tags, and resolves an issue with importing 16-bit grayscale TIFFs with an alpha channel. You can upgrade to GraphicConverter 12 from previous licenses for $25.95, and it’s currently available from the Mac App Store at a sale price of $34.99 for a limited time. ($39.95 new from Lemkesoft or the Mac App Store, $25.95 upgrade, 226 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)