Lemkesoft has issued GraphicConverter 12.0.3, adding direct access to saved Smart Folders and Smart Searches and improving QR code creation with custom colors and error levels. The Swiss Army knife of graphics programs also gains a Super Resolution batch action, adds support for importing BRAW (Blackmagic RAW) files, improves sorting by date in case of identical dates, updates several Set Exif Date attributes, improves the visibility of many icons in Dark mode, fixes a tabbing issue in the browser, updates the GraphicConverter 12 icon for improved display on non-Retina displays, addresses a possible issue when executing AppleScripts, and resolves a crash related to use of the color picker while editing grayscale images. GraphicConverter 12 is currently available from the Mac App Store at a sale price of $34.99 for a limited time. ($39.95 new from Lemkesoft or the Mac App Store, $25.95 upgrade, 230 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)