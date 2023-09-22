Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

GraphicConverter 12.0.5

Lemkesoft has issued GraphicConverter 12.0.4 with numerous new features, improvements, and bug fixes. The Swiss Army knife of graphics programs introduces new vector elements (Line, Ellipse, and Rectangle objects), adds Exif editing (Common Values, Lens Values), enables you to save all slices as images, adds an Adaptive Threshold batch action, disables and marks menu commands that require a new macOS, offers an option to display ratio below the thumbnail in the browser, adds support for mirroring and rotating non-rectangular selections, improves the progress bar in Apple GPX command, adds a workaround for crash upon import of some VueScan DNG variants, fixes a preview issue with some grayscale images in the browser, and addresses a memory leak when combining a folder into a PDF.

Shortly after this release, Lemkesoft updated GraphicConverter to version 12.0.5 with new Alpha Channel features that are available for macOS 14 Sonoma or later, the capability to switch to the new Xcode 15, and to fix some window restoration and display issues in Sonoma. GraphicConverter 12 is currently available from the Mac App Store at a sale price of $34.99 for a limited time. ($39.95 new from Lemkesoft or the Mac App Store, free update, 243.1 MB, 12.0.4 release notes, macOS 10.13+)

Comments About GraphicConverter 12.0.5

  1. Just an FYI, GraphicConverter is currently at version 12.0.5.

  2. Indeed—we’ve updated the Watchlist item to match now.

