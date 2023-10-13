Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

GraphicConverter 12.0.7

Lemkesoft has issued GraphicConverter 12.0.7 with a mix of improvements and bug fixes for the Swiss Army knife of graphics programs. The release adds a batch action for merging all layers, introduces an option for preprocessing all RAW files with the Adobe DNG Converter, enables you to press P to show the map palette in the Slideshow, updates the WebP library to version 1.3.2, improves GPS removal for files with minor errors, enables EPS and PostScript files to be imported into macOS 14 Sonoma if Ghostscript is installed, and resolves a few issues when running Sonoma (a display glitch in the Drag and Drop dialog, a hang while using Collage, and another display glitch with the checkerboard pattern with active rulers). GraphicConverter 12 is currently available from the Mac App Store at a sale price of $34.99 for a limited time. ($39.95 new from Lemkesoft or the Mac App Store, free update, 244.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

Comments About GraphicConverter 12.0.7

