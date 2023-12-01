Share Email



Lemkesoft has issued GraphicConverter 12.0.8 with new features, improvements, and bug fixes for the Swiss Army knife of graphics programs. The release adds support for subfolder sorting according to QR code and Exif Date, adds the capability to anonymize license plates (as a batch action in the browser) and anonymize the eye area in the face recognition feature, brings an Import with Image Capture item to the File menu, adds a workaround for importing from an iOS when running macOS 14 Sonoma, includes an option to display the color mode and profile below thumbnail, improves EPS import, adds support for the TIFF codec in PICT import, resolves an issue with restoring windows in Sonoma, and fixes a possible clipping issue in the Levels dialog. GraphicConverter 12 is currently available from the Mac App Store at a sale price of $34.99 for a limited time. ($39.95 new from Lemkesoft or the Mac App Store, free update, 257.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)