Lemkesoft has issued GraphicConverter 12.1.1, a maintenance update for the Swiss Army knife of graphics programs. The release enables you to enlarge the canvas to fit all layers, adds the capability to convert CVG files to PDF (vector), enables you to turn off the option to advance to the next item in the browser after deletion, optimizes the dynamic method of exporting PNGs to reduce file size, improves PICT support, adds sorting capability in the folder tree for Photos library content, improves HEIC exports by adding an option to use Core Image instead of Core Graphics due to a quality bug in macOS 14.4 Sonoma, resolves a possible issue with synchronized scrolling in macOS 10.15 Catalina, and resolves a display clipping issue in Sonoma. ($39.95 new from Lemkesoft or the Mac App Store, free update, 261 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)