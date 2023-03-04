Share Email

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook



Lemkesoft has issued GraphicConverter 12, a major feature release for the Swiss Army knife of graphics programs. The upgraded app introduces the Metadata Juggler dialog, which enables you to combine several editing steps, save them, and open them again at any time. It also brings automatic cropping of people and objects for insertion into another image, adds support for vector objects, improves the torn edges feature, enables you to export and import all settings (great for when moving to a new Mac), enables you to save regularly used folders as favorites, and adds support for saving HEIC images with GainMap gain data. Priced at $39.95 for new licenses (and $25.95 for upgrades from previous licenses) from the Lemke site, GraphicConverter 12 is also available from the Mac App Store at an introductory price of $25.99 for a short time. ($39.95 new from Lemkesoft or the Mac App Store, $25.95 upgrade, 231 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)