The HandBrake Team has released version 1.1.0 of its open-source video conversion program HandBrake. The update features an overhauled user interface designed for better flow and to look better on high-resolution displays. HandBrake 1.1.0 also adds new presets (for Vimeo, YouTube, and 4K video), adds new sharpening filters, and improves its Apple TV 4K support. VoiceOver navigation has been improved as well, there’s now an option to configure the low disk space warning level, and many bugs have been squashed. (Free, 16.1 MB, release notes, 10.7+)