Agen Schmitz No comments

HandBrake 1.2.0

The HandBrake Team has released version 1.2.0 of its open-source video conversion program HandBrake with improved support for opening previously unreadable sources and new official presets for Amazon Fire and Google Chromecast devices. The update also switches the core decoding library from Libav to FFmpeg to provide many of the improvements and features in this release (and those planned for the future), adds support for Dark mode in macOS 10.14 Mojave, removes Growl in favor of native system notifications, adds Touch Bar support to various windows and dialogs, adds support for E-AC3 audio in the MP4 container, and ups the system requirements to 10.10 Yosemite or later. (Free, 19.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)

Comments About HandBrake 1.2.0

