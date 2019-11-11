HandBrake 1.3.0

Share Facebook

The HandBrake Team has issued version 1.3.0 of its open-source video conversion program HandBrake with an enhanced queue user interface and support for Ultra HD Blu-ray discs without copy protection. The release also adds a preference to disable the preview image on the summary tab, improves the quality of Gmail presets, adds a Playstation 2160p60 4K Surround preset (PS4 Pro), adds the capability to import external SSA/ASS subtitles, and works around an Xcode issue to ensure utilization of all CPU cores. HandBrake now requires OS X 10.11 El Capitan or later. (Free, 19.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)