Agen Schmitz

HandBrake 1.5.1

The HandBrake Team has issued version 1.5 of its open-source video conversion program HandBrake with improvements and bug fixes. Now requiring macOS 10.13 High Sierra or later, HandBrake 1.5 resolves potential issues where the encoding process could get stuck on efficiency cores, fixes a bug with automatic naming not applying correctly, updates the queue statistics tab to include average encoding speed and percent of original file size, and adds native support for the VideoToolbox API, which enables advanced features such as frame multi-pass, mastering display and content light metadata, and chroma location. Shortly after this release, version 1.5.1 came out to fix issues specific to the Linux and Windows versions. (Free, 35.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

Comments About HandBrake 1.5.1

