Agen Schmitz 1 comment

HandBrake 1.7

The HandBrake Team has issued version 1.7 of its open-source video conversion program HandBrake, adding Apple VideoToolbox hardware presets and support for selecting multiple files simultaneously. The release improves performance on the Apple silicon, ARM64, and AArch64 architectures, improves video conversion speed by removing unneeded frame copies for better memory efficiency, updates social presets to target higher quality and frame rate over shorter durations, renames the 2-pass encode option to multi-pass, and fixes the file size display on the queue statistics window when file size info is not available. (Free, 42.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

  1. The inability to select multiple files has been a pain for ages. Glad to see this.

