Share Email



The HandBrake Team has issued version 1.8 of its open-source video conversion program HandBrake with macOS-specific improvements. The release adds a Dolby Vision and HDR10+ dynamic metadata pass-through for VideoToolbox H.265 10-bit, introduces Metal-accelerated Comb Detect and Framerate Shaper filters, enables you to drop SRT and ASS subtitle files directly onto the main window, adds a preference to pause encodes when switching to battery, and reworks notification options to allow per-encode or per-queue control. HandBrake 1.8 also removes timestamp jitters when using a constant NTSC frame rate in the MP4 container, improves Decomb speed by removing unneeded frame copies, and fixes burn-in of SSA/ASS subtitles inside MKV files. (Free, 41.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)