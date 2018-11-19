Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Noodlesoft has released Hazel 4.3.3, updating the file cleanup utility with the capability to copy and paste rules. The update tweaks its Dark mode support, including fixing colors in the replace text interface, headers in rule preview popovers, and cursor color in the Apple/JavaScript editors. Hazel 4.3.3 also resolves an issue with the preview popover size “wigging out” when detached, fixes keyboard navigation in several places, eliminates a crash in the Rule Status window when trying to display certain errors, and adds more tooltips to the Rule user interface. ($32 new or $49 for five-member family pack, free update, 9.8 MB, release notes, 10.10+)