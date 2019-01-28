Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

Hazel 4.3.4

Noodlesoft has released Hazel 4.3.4, adding an Insert Element item to the contextual menu in Pattern fields that enables you to insert tokens and attributes without having to leave the field or use drag-and-drop. The file cleanup utility also fixes a bug that could prevent deletion of custom attributes, ensures that DMG files inside other archive files (like ZIP files) are no longer expanded when the outer archive is expanded, resolves an issue where folders in synced rulesets may no longer be tracked properly, and improves detection of adding a folder that falls under the privacy protections of macOS 10.14 Mojave. ($32 new or $49 for a five-member family pack, free update, 9.8 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

Comments About Hazel 4.3.4

