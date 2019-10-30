Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Noodlesoft has released Hazel 4.4, bringing compatibility with macOS 10.15 Catalina by handling certain new privacy protections and adding support for the new Music app. The file automation and cleanup utility now requires a minimum of 10.12 Sierra, introduces “tons” of workarounds for a variety of preference pane-related bugs in Catalina, resolves an issue in Catalina where numbers would get reformatted with a decimal (“1” would become “1.0”), corrects a problem with passing numeric attributes to AppleScripts as arguments, removes Growl support, and fixes issues with the Sort Into Subfolder action. ($32 new or $49 for a five-member family pack, free update, 10.2 MB, release notes, 10.12+)