Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 31 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Hazel 5.0.7

Noodlesoft has released Hazel 5.0.7 with an assortment of bug fixes for the file automation and cleanup utility. The update resolves an issue where rules may not appear when importing or adding, fixes a bug that caused the file dialog to get stuck at an old location when using the preview function, resolves a crash when previewing, fixes a bug where custom attributes in nested conditions may get corrupted, and resolves issues with custom date attributes. ($42 new or $65 for a five-member family pack, free update, 20.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Hazel 5.0.7

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum