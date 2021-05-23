Share Facebook

Noodlesoft has released Hazel 5.0.7 with an assortment of bug fixes for the file automation and cleanup utility. The update resolves an issue where rules may not appear when importing or adding, fixes a bug that caused the file dialog to get stuck at an old location when using the preview function, resolves a crash when previewing, fixes a bug where custom attributes in nested conditions may get corrupted, and resolves issues with custom date attributes. ($42 new or $65 for a five-member family pack, free update, 20.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)