Noodlesoft has issued Hazel 5.1.3, a maintenance update with a handful of bug fixes for the file automation and cleanup utility. The release fixes the loading of rules with nested conditions using “Tags do not contain tags,” resolves an issue with the Relocate Folder feature causing folders between rules to be linked, corrects a problem with the setting of a rule’s active status via AppleScript not sticking, fixes a bug where files were constantly being looped on, and resolves a crash when running a rule using text replacements in certain cases. Noodlesoft notes that you may need to download and manually update to version 5.1.3 if you’re running versions 5.1 or 5.1.1. ($42 new or $65 for a five-member family pack, free update, 20.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)