Agen Schmitz

Noodlesoft has released Hazel 5.1, adding support for running Shortcuts in macOS 12 Monterey. You can also now use AppleScript to control Hazel’s run status as well as the active status of any rules. In addition, the update to the file automation tool adds support for ecdsa and ed25509 keys for SFTP, ensures the Date Taken (Hazel) attribute works with videos files in addition to images, resolves crashes in preview and rule status when there’s a rule evaluation error, and fixes a bug with help pop-ups not triggering. ($42 new or $65 for a five-member family pack, free update, 20.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

