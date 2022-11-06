Share Facebook

Noodlesoft has issued Hazel 5.1.3, a maintenance update with improvements and bug fixes for the file automation and cleanup utility. The release updates the Full Disk Access user interface for macOS 13 Ventura, resolves issues with the helper process on Ventura that would either prevent the helper from running or cause issues when trying to run rules, adds Show in Finder to the popup for destination folders, ignores the “secure delete” setting for SSDs and encrypted drives when deleting files from the trash, and fixes a couple of hangs and crashes. ($42 new or $65 for a five-member family pack, free update, 20.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)