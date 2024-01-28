Share Email



Noodlesoft has issued Hazel 5.3.2, resolving an issue that prevented videos from importing into Photos. The file automation and cleanup utility addresses a problem with the Shortcuts list being filled with disabled items, sorts out a case where App Sweep would constantly bring up thrown-away files for the same app, returns sounds for notifications to normal service, ensures space characters in match patterns for attributes outside of Contents are more flexible, and makes various fixes related to trash directories for various cloud services. ($42 new or $65 for a five-member family pack, free update, 22.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)