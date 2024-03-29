Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Hazel 5.3.3

Noodlesoft has issued Hazel 5.3.3, a maintenance release for the file automation and cleanup utility. The release fixes a bug that prevented buttons from appearing in the in-app store for macOS 14 Sonoma users, addresses wonkiness with the options button sometimes enabling actions when it shouldn’t, resolves issues for moving items in cloud folders to the trash, and works around a Spotlight bug that prevented finding files it should have. While Hazel 5.3 was reworked to use newer Apple APIs to import into Photos, that functionality has been partially reverted due to the APIs not working as expected. ($42 new or $65 for a five-member family pack, free update, 22.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)

Comments About Hazel 5.3.3

