Noodlesoft has issued Hazel 5.3, adding full support for macOS 14 Sonoma. The file automation and cleanup utility works around a bug introduced in macOS 13 Ventura that prevented Hazel from appearing in the Notifications list in System Settings, ensures that the complete list of tags is displayed in Sonoma, improves the handling of Trash (including changes in Sonoma related to iCloud Drive), addresses an issue with multiple banners appearing, fixes Dark mode with the AppSweep window, and improves support for Apple’s Photos. ($42 new or $65 for a five-member family pack, free update, 22.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)