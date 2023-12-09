Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 33 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Hazel 5.3

Noodlesoft has issued Hazel 5.3, adding full support for macOS 14 Sonoma. The file automation and cleanup utility works around a bug introduced in macOS 13 Ventura that prevented Hazel from appearing in the Notifications list in System Settings, ensures that the complete list of tags is displayed in Sonoma, improves the handling of Trash (including changes in Sonoma related to iCloud Drive), addresses an issue with multiple banners appearing, fixes Dark mode with the AppSweep window, and improves support for Apple’s Photos. ($42 new or $65 for a five-member family pack, free update, 22.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments About Hazel 5.3

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum