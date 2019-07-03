Share Facebook

Houdah Software has released HoudahGeo 5.3, adding support Dark mode on macOS 10.14 Mojave and enabling the photo geotagging app to create Apple HEIC image files. The update also adds support for writing Canon CR3 files, improves performance of the media browser when browsing file folders, adds support for reading QStarz BL-1000ST GPS track logger files, and checks if Google Earth is installed before attempting to work with it. When adding folders to the Images or Tracks lists, HoudahGeo now searches nine levels deep for photos or track log files. ($39 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 23.2 MB, release notes, 10.10+)