Agen Schmitz

HoudahGeo 5.4

Houdah Software has released HoudahGeo 5.4, adding support for macOS 10.15 Catalina and Photos 5.0. Because the upgrade to Catalina will restructure your Photos library (changing both file paths and identifiers), it’s essential to wrap up your current HoudahGeo projects before upgrading to Catalina because otherwise HoudahGeo won’t be able to reconnect with the images previously associated with your project. The photo geotagging app corrects a crash that could occur when the map jumps to a search result and works around an occasional crash when loading image thumbnails. ($39 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 23.2 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

Comments About HoudahGeo 5.4

