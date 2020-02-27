Share Facebook

Houdah Software has issued HoudahGeo 6.0, a major new release with numerous enhancements for the photo geotagging app. The release now treats JPEG+RAW pairs as a single photo, adds support for SCUBA dive logs for adding “depth below water” data to photos, flags images with coordinates that have changed or fail to match media library information, improves the grid view to show timestamps and coordinates, enables you to set different preferences for handling XMP sidecar files, and enhances maps with more information and interactivity. HoudahGeo 6 costs $39, and you can upgrade from previous versions for $24. If you purchased HoudahGeo on or after 1 August 2019, you are eligible for a free upgrade. ($39 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, $24 upgrade, 25.6 MB, release notes, 10.10+)