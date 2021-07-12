Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 31 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

HoudahGeo 6.1

Houdah Software has issued HoudahGeo 6.1, a maintenance release bringing several improvements to the photo geotagging app. The update adds support for more variants of the KESTREL CSV weather log file format; enables you to import weather, water depth, and temperature information data from GPX files; now works with Aperture versions modified by Retroactive to run in macOS 10.15 Catalina and 11 Big Sur; adds support for Lightroom libraries set up with symbolic links to preview files; reads malformed XMP sidecar files created by the Export Originals function in Apple Photos; and corrects the width of the media browser and inspector panes when switching between processing steps. ($39 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, $24 upgrade, free update from version 6, 27.2 MB, release notes, 10.14+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About HoudahGeo 6.1

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum