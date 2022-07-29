Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

HoudahGeo 6.3

Houdah Software has released HoudahGeo 6.3 with improvements and bug fixes for the photo geotagging app. The update adds support for more variants of Kestrel weather log files, maps newer EXIF and IPTC tags when creating XMP sidecar files, improves geocoding when matching a photo to the time of a location selected on a map track, resolves an issue where clicking tracks on the map could fail or select a location at a distance from the click, and fixes a bug that caused importing of CSV track log files to fail. ($39 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 27.3 MB, release notes, 10.14+)

