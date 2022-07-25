Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

iFinance 5.0.4

Synium Software has released version 5 of its iFinance financial management app, a major upgrade that brings a completely redesigned user interface and improved iCloud sync. iFinance 5.0 connects to banks in the US and Canada via Plaid and to banks in France, Spain, and Austria via FinTecSystesm (both require a paid subscription); adds a new setup assistant; improves the display of categories and associated transactions; enhances the management of stocks, ETFs, cryptocurrencies and other investments; and is optimized for the new M1 and M2 Macs.

Synium subsequently released a few quick maintenance updates to fix various bugs, bringing it to version 5.0.4. Normally priced at $39.99, iFinance 5 is discounted by 50% to $19.99 at the Mac App Store for a limited time—and the purchase gives you access to the iOS and iPadOS versions. ($39.99 new from the Mac App Store, free update, 40.7 MB, release notes, 10.15+)

Comments About iFinance 5.0.4

