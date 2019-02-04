iFlicks 3.0

Share Facebook

Jendrik Bertram has updated his iFlicks video encoding and metadata management app to version 3.0, a major update with new features and a new subscription model (see“iFlicks Improves iTunes Imports,” 10 January 2013). The release enables processing of videos containing HEVC content, with direct passthrough of HEVC tracks from MKV files to M4V files taking only seconds (similar to processing H.264 tracks). iFlicks 3 also enables you to encode video tracks to HEVC (requires at least macOS 10.13 High Sierra), create custom presets, and combine your presets with the app’s rule system to create a customized workflow. Finally, iFlicks 3 gains support for the MacBook Pro Touch Bar and Dark mode in 10.14 Mojave.

With version 3, Bertram introduces a new two-tiered subscription model, available from either the iFlicks site or the Mac App Store. The iFlicks Basic level offers video processing, full metadata lookup, and subtitle support for $0.99 per month or $9.49 annually. Aimed at power users, the iFlicks Plus tier includes all the iFlicks Basic features and adds the capability to edit track details, advanced processing using custom presets, watch folders, and automation via rules and AppleScript. iFlicks Plus is priced at $2.49 monthly or $18.49 yearly.

iFlicks 3 also remains available as a standalone app with a perpetual license for $34.99 from the Mac App Store (no upgrade option for users with a license for version 2) and is included in MacPaw’s $9.99-per-month Setapp subscription service. Both the standalone and Setapp editions offer the same feature set as iFlicks Plus. ($34.99 new from the Mac App Store or $18.49 annual subscription from the iFlicks Web site or the Mac App Store, 19.8 MB, release notes, 10.12+)