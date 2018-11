Share Facebook

Apple has released iMovie 10.1.10, removing the option to share video files directly to Facebook due to an update to the way Facebook handles sharing. To make up for the loss, the video editor introduces a new Prepare for Facebook option that exports a Facebook-compatible video file that you can upload manually to the Facebook Web site. (Free from the Mac App Store, 2.2 GB, 10.13.6+)